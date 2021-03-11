Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $9.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.18 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Genasys stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genasys during the third quarter worth $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.