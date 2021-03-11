Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $5.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

GENE is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

