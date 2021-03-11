Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Generac by 79.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Generac by 73.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $16.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.37. 20,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,083. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

