General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $40,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,409. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $175.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

