General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GE opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

