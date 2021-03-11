General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
General Electric stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 768,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,235,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 706.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,042,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 1,788,899 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
