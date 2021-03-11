General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

General Electric stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 768,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,235,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 706.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,042,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 1,788,899 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

