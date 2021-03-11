General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.43

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 284800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,923,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 113,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

