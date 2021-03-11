Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GENH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. Generation Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
Generation Hemp Company Profile
