Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.36. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 363,659 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 1,712.86% and a negative net margin of 1,722.93%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

