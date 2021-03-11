GenesisX Market Cap Tops $12,819.77 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $12,819.77 and $53.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,263,112 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

