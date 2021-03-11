GeoCoin Price Tops $0.40 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $4,238.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00349854 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.38 or 0.99837402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00101642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

