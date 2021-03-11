GeoDB Price Down 7.2% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $16.99 million and $573,245.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

