Geodrill Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

GEO stock opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$86.59 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,362.32%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Insiders sold 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,813 in the last quarter.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

