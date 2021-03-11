GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 405.7% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the February 11th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

