GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 405.7% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the February 11th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.