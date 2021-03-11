GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

GPRK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.