GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 879,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 719,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

