George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.65

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.65 and traded as high as C$102.71. George Weston shares last traded at C$102.40, with a volume of 266,112 shares changing hands.

WN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,775.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

