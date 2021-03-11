Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several research analysts have commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
