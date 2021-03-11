Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNGBY. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Getinge has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.