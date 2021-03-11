Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded at SEB Equity Research

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Getinge has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

