Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GVDBF. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $3,753.37 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,946.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,117.01.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

