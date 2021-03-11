Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GVDBF. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $3,753.37 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,946.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,117.01.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

