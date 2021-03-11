Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 280.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

