Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 280.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Givaudan stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is 51.97%.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
