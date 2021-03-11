Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 49,557 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.