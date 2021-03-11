GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.51% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $2,316,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,419,000 after buying an additional 487,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 221,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.