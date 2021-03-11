Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $218.43

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.43 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 287.20 ($3.75). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 283.35 ($3.70), with a volume of 37,713,305 shares traded.

GLEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.44 ($3.47).

The firm has a market cap of £37.75 billion and a PE ratio of -19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

