GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. GLG Life Tech has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
