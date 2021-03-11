Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 11th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 13,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.60.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
