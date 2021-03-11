Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 11th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 13,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

