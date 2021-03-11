Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 122.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.