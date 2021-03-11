Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 11th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 7,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $554.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

