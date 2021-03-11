Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $119,508.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

