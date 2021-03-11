Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 484.1% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

