Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

