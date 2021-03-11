Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $15.85.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.