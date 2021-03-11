Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 386.3% in February

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 386.3% from the February 11th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

