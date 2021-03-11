Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 4,534 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Kforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.56% of Kforce worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $53.27. 2,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders sold 104,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,063 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

