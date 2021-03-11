Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.35% of Casa Systems worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.