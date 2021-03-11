Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.12% of FormFactor worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,386. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

