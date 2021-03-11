Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.30% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 8,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,595. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,212 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

