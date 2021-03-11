Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.31% of Vectrus worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vectrus by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus during the third quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the third quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

VEC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

