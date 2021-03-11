Globeflex Capital L P Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.13% of Century Communities worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Century Communities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,962. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

