Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. NextGen Healthcare makes up approximately 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.33% of NextGen Healthcare worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 369,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,103. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

