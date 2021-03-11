Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.13% of Ultra Clean worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

UCTT stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,995. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

