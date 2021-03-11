Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.14% of ePlus worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.