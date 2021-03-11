Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.20% of M/I Homes worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.