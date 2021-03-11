Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.60 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.50% of Ryerson worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ryerson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

