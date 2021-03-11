Globeflex Capital L P Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Atkore International Group comprises 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.30% of Atkore International Group worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after buying an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,464. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. Atkore International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

