Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,009 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.45% of ZIX worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,847. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

