Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.25% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 31.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.