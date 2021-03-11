Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.