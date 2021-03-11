Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 63,197 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.24% of Enova International worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enova International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ENVA traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

